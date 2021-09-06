Kaziranga Flood Kills At least 24 Animals

The flood in Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve has killed at least 24 endangered animals, informed officials.

According to the officials, the 24 dead animals comprise of 17 hog deer, two rhinos, one wild buffalo, two swamp deer, a python and a cap langur.

They said that the forest personnel have so far rescued four animals, including a 10-day old male rhino calf from the outer fringe of the central range near Mihimukh highland.

“The mother of the calf could not be traced. The calf which is weak and debilitated has been sent to the Centre for Wildlife Rehabilitation and Conservation (CWRC),” a KNP & TR official said.

Meanwhile, 70 percent area of the park have been affected by the flood.

With the overall improvement of the flood, on Monday, 30 per cent of the KNP & TR are still under the flood water,” the official said.

Authorities are keeping a close tab on the movement of animals that cross over the National Highway running through the park and face the risk of being run over.

Kaziranga is home to more than 2,400 one-horned Indian rhinos.

However, the forest department and district administration has enforced speed limit in order to prevent death and injury to the animals, and a penalty is imposed for any violation.

