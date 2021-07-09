Kaziranga Forest Department Recovers Dead body Of Missing Forester

The dead body of a Kaziranga Forester has been recovered today near the Amkathani forest camp of Bagari Reserve Forest.

The dead body has been identified as Wahidur Rahman who reportedly went missing since the dawn of Tuesday.

As per sources, the forest official team of Kaziranga visited at the spot where the dead body was recovered.

The deceased forester of Kaziranga National Park, Wahidur Rahman’s family has suspected it to be a pre-planned murder.

The family further said that even though a search operation was led by the forest security team, it was unsatisfactory for them.

Meanwhile, the family of the deceased has filed an FIR demanding a separate investigation in the case.

