Kaziranga: Forest Game Watcher Killed In Rhino Attack

In a tragic incident, a forest department staff on Saturday night was killed in an attack by a rhinoceros in Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve.

A game watcher in the national park, the deceased identified as Moheshwar Hazarika was attacked and died on spot while patrolling last night at Siga highland in the Agoratoli range of the park.

The director of the park and reserve, P Sivakumar informed that Hazarika succumbed to his injuries on the spot and brought dead to the Bokakhat civil hospital.

As per reports, along with Hazarika, another staff was present at the site of the incident, however, he managed to narrowly escape.

Hazarika belonged to Bochagaon in Kaziranga.