Kaziranga Is Full Of Foreign Tourists: Picture Story

Amid the anti-C(A)A protest across the state along with the country, on the day of Christmas huge numbers of tourists have seen in the Kaziranga National Park which has been covered by dense fog in the early morning.

It may be stated that due to some internal problems of the state regarding the C(A)A issue, the tourist was unable to visit the park, but as the situation has become stable, gradually the tourists across the world use to come to the park and various sites of Assam and even North-East too.

Here are some of the photos of the tourists given for you during their Jeep and Elephant Safari.