Kaziranga National Park Records Highest Tourist Footfall in 2021

Kaziranga National Park witnessed highest number of tourists for the year 2021-22 amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The tourist flow in the World Heritage Site was low amid the pandemic but this year it witnessed an attractive tourist footfall.

The park has witnessed healthy footfall since it reopened for wildlife enthusiasts.

While the lockdown hit the state’s tourism sector hard, the park witnessed large numbers of tourists this year and it brought smiles on the faces of around 300 Zeep drivers.

New tourist destinations, some offering river tourism, such as Bhomoraguri, Panpur, Chirang, Banderdubi and Biswanath ghat were also developed during the year.

Both domestic and foreign tourists visited the park after it reopened. “This year the tourists footfall is very high than last year. At least 700-800 jeep safaris are booked everyday in both Bagori and Kohora range,” said an official of the Kaziranga National Park.

The resorts are full of tourists and people have to book jeep safaris a week prior to their visit to the park or else it is difficult to get jeep safaris.

Declared as a World Heritage site by UNESCO, the Kaziranga National Park is home to 2,401 one-horned rhinos, which is equivalent to two-third of the entire world’s one-horned rhinos.

ALSO READ: Mangaldoi OC Mosco Saikia Passes Away