Kaziranga National Park Reopens Today for Tourists

The Kaziranga National Park reopened for tourists on Wednesday. Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal has officially opened the park for the public at Kohora Range. Opening the park, the Chief Minister made a visit till Kathpara of the park.

According to park authorities, the jeep safari will be available only from Mihimukh of Kohora Range to Bhoisamari and Bagori Range as a section of the park is still reeling under flood.

The park authorities further informed that they have also arranged potash water for the tyre bath of the tourists in the entrance of the park.

The Director of the Park said that the tourists will be allowed to enter the park following the COVID-19 protocols.

