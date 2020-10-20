Kaziranga National Park To Reopen From Oct 21

Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve will reopen for tourists from October 21, while, Rajiv Gandhi Orang National Park will reopen from November 1.

All the five national parks and 18 wildlife sanctuaries in Assam were closed in March following the Covid-19 outbreak.

Kaziranga park director P Sivakumar said, “Although tourists will be allowed to enter after the screening process and wearing of masks, using hand sanitizers and maintaining social distancing will have to be followed while allowing tourists to enter”.

Furthermore, a limited number of jeep safaris will only be allowed at a time and the vehicles’ tyres will be sanitised after each trip, the director said.