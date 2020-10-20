Kaziranga National Park To Reopen From Oct 21

RegionalTop Stories
By Pratidin Bureau
Coronavirus: Kaziranga Utsav 2020 cancelled
REPRESENTATIONAL
72

Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve will reopen for tourists from October 21, while, Rajiv Gandhi Orang National Park will reopen from November 1.

All the five national parks and 18 wildlife sanctuaries in Assam were closed in March following the Covid-19 outbreak.

Kaziranga park director P Sivakumar said, “Although tourists will be allowed to enter after the screening process and wearing of masks, using hand sanitizers and maintaining social distancing will have to be followed while allowing tourists to enter”.

Related News

News Breakfast @6

Guwahati: IPL Betting Gang Busted, 2 Bookies Held

Cops-ULFA (I) Encounter In Meghalaya

2 More Held In TRP Rigging Case

Furthermore, a limited number of jeep safaris will only be allowed at a time and the vehicles’ tyres will be sanitised after each trip, the director said.

You might also like
National

Odisha Artist Selected for Italian Golden Sand Art Award

Sports

Mary Kom & Co Shine At Indian Open Boxing

National

Assembly polls in four states with LS Polls

Regional

Nagas Talk remain deadlocked

Top Stories

Cotton Hostel turned quarantine centre

Regional

Akhil takes jibe at Himanta

Comments
Loading...