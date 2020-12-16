Kaziranga Park Allows Exploration With Bicycles, Boats

The authorities of Kaziranga National Park, in a bid to exploit its tourism potential, have allowed exploration with bikes and boats.

In view of the same, a boat safari was launched at Bhomoraguri after the addition of 3,053 hectares to the park. Tourists will be able to see river dolphins at a specific point from the boats, which are currently available for use.

The park authorities similarly initiated bicycle facilities for tourists to explore the outer reaches of the park.

After 8 months of being closed due o the COVID-19 pandemic, the Kaziranga National Park was reopened for tourists on October 21.