By Pratidin Bureau
Kaziranga: Rhino Killed, Horn Taken Away
Amid the ongoing Coronavirus lockdown, a male adult rhino was killed and its horn taken away by poachers in the Kaziranga National Park. The incident took place at Agaratali range of the national park.

The carcass of the rhino with its horn missing was found by forest guards on Saturday. According to officials, this is the first rhino poaching incident of this year.

A search operation has been launched by a special team inside the Kaziranga National Park and its boundary areas to arrest the poachers.

