Kaziranga: Vehicles Travelling towards Lower Assam Asked to use North Bank

The Kaziranga National Park authority has issued advisory asking heavy vehicles like trucks to use North Bank Road to avoid traffic along National Highway 37.

Heavy trucks coming from Tinsukia and Dibrugarh toward Nagaon and Guwahati have been advised to use the North bank road via Bogibeel Bridge by the Police authorities to avoid traffic in Kaziranga stretch of NH-37.

“Heavy trucks are kindly advised to use North bank road to avoid traffic in Kaziranga stretch of NH37,” the KNP authorities said.

The KNP authority has also started issuing time cards to vehicles to regulate traffic in animal corridors along the National Highway 37 in Kaziranga.

“Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve has started issuing time cards to regulate traffic in animal corridors,” the KNP authorities said.

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has also urged commuters to use the North Bank Road and avoid using the animal corridors in Kaziranga.

Assam CM said: “We all take pride in Kaziranga National Park. In wake of floods causing displacement of Kaziranga animals & putting them on risk, may I appeal to truck / other vehicles to avoid NH 715 for commuting between lower & upper Assam & use NH 15 thru North Bank instead?”

Notably, a hog deer died along the National Highway 37 in Assam’s Kaziranga after being hit by a speeding vehicle late on Saturday night.

Following the death of the hog deer, the KNP authorities have urged the commuters to drive slowly while plying along the National Highway in Kaziranga.

“Drive slow, act responsibly,” the KNP authorities said.

