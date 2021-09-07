KBC Features Question on CM Sarma, Nickname ‘Mama’ Goes Viral

‘Mama’ which represents Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma in the state has become so famous that it features as a question in the popular TV show ‘Kaun Banega Corepati’ hosted by veteran bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan.

The show features the question- ‘By which of these names is the Chief Minister of Assam often addressed in the state?’ Four options have been displayed in the screen- Chacha, Mama, Tau and Kaka.

Soon after the question was asked in KBC, posts and pictures related to the same started flooding social media with netizens expressing their joy and happiness over the fact that the name “Mama” had become such a big name.

The chief minister received the name during his poll campaign of Assam Assembly elections where he was addressed as ‘Mama’ by the students.

According to reports, Sarma received this nickname after students reached him during one of his cycle rallies and asked, “Mama, when will you give us Bullet motorcycles?” The title stuck and has been regularly used in memes about the current CM.

