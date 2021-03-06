Kejriwal Announces New School Education Board For Delhi

The Delhi Cabinet has given approval for the constitution of its own school education board – the Delhi Board of School Education, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal informed on Saturday.

“In today’s cabinet meet, we have given approval to the constitution of a Delhi Board of School Education. Our education system focuses on rote learning. This has to change. Our focus will no longer be on rote learning but on understanding,” Kejriwal said at a press conference.

In the coming 2021-22 academic session, 20 to 25 schools will be under the new board, the Chief Minister added.

“The Board will have a Governing Body, chaired by the Education Minister. It will also have an Executive Body for day-to-day functions and will be headed by a CEO. Both bodies will have experts – from professional industries, the education sector, principals of government and private schools, and bureaucrats,” he added.

At present, there are about 1,000 government schools and 1,700 private schools in Delhi, nearly all of which are affiliated with the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE).

In July last year, the Delhi government had constituted two committees to prepare the scheme and framework for the formation of the state education board and curriculum reforms. (ANI)