Kejriwal elected AAP’s legislative party leader

The newly-elected MLAs of the Aam Aadmi Party on Wednesday chose party leader Arvind Kejriwal as the leader of the Legislative Party. During a meeting of the AAP MLAs, Kejriwal was elected as the leader of the Legislative Party.

Party leader Manish Sisodia on Wednesday afternoon told media that Kejriwal will be sworn-in as the Chief Minister for the third time at Ramlila Maidan on February 16. “Delhi will be made into a model where education, health, development are at the core,” Sisodia added.

Earlier on Wednesday morning, Kejriwal met Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal at the Raj Niwas. His party emerged victorious during the recently concluded Delhi Assembly elections and won 62 out of the total 70 seats.