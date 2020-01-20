Kejriwal Fails To File Nomination, Delayed by Roadshow

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, on Monday, failed to file his nomination after being delayed by a roadshow.

Kejriwal said, “I was supposed to file my nomination at 3 pm today but the office closes at 3 pm. I was told I’ll have to file nomination but I said how can I leave them (people at road show) and go?” adding that he will file nomination on Tuesday.

The AAP national convenor held a party roadshow with his family and senior party colleagues and supporters in tow. He paid obeisance at the Valmiki Mandir in New Delhi before hopping on to an open vehicle for the roadshow, which wound its way to Connaught Place Inner Circle in central Delhi via Panchkuian Marg.

The roadshow is scheduled to move towards the Outer Circle on to Baba Kharak Singh Marg before terminating near the Patel Chowk Metro station near Parliament Street.

As the crowd grew, his roadshow from Valmiki Mandir near Gole Market to Patel Chowk metro station caused huge traffic jams near Connaught Place and Panchkuian Road.

Kejriwal’s wife Sunita Kejriwal and their two children, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh accompanied him in the open vehicle as a sea of supporters holding brooms (the party’s election symbol) and placards walked along.

Amid heavy security during the roadshow, the participants chanted the Aam Aadmi Party’s re-election slogan — “Acchhe beete panch saal, lage raho Kejriwal”.

The Delhi Assembly polls will be held on February 8 and counting of votes will take place on February 11. January 21 is the last date for filing of nominations.