Kejriwal thanks Zubeen for supporting Delhi Govt.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday thanked Zubeen Garg for lending support to his ‘Participatory Democracy’ (Swaraj) mission.

“Thank u @zubeengarg1 if we have to take our beloved country on the path of progress, we MUST tackle health and education in mission mode”. Tweeted Kejriwal.

During a protest rally, Zubeen lauded Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and works done by AAP Government in Delhi.

‘When I perform in Delhi, I see that Kejriwal has done amazing work, People love him in Delhi’, Zubeen said.

Singer-Composer Vishal Dadlani also took to twitter praising Zubeen Garg and Kejriwal. Dadlani said Every Indian will eventually see this themselves. My brother @zubeengarg1 is a rare megastar with the standing & courage to say it out loud. Proud of @ArvindKejriwal & #AAP, a story that’s just begun. Bahut aage jaana hai, aur sabko saath le jaana hai. #LageRahoKejriwal