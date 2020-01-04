Top StoriesRegional

Kejriwal thanks Zubeen for supporting Delhi Govt.

By Pratidin Bureau
3,671

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday thanked Zubeen Garg for lending support to his ‘Participatory Democracy’ (Swaraj) mission.

“Thank u @zubeengarg1 if we have to take our beloved country on the path of progress, we MUST tackle health and education in mission mode”. Tweeted Kejriwal.

During a protest rally, Zubeen lauded Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and works done by AAP Government in Delhi.

‘When I perform in Delhi, I see that Kejriwal has done amazing work, People love him in Delhi’, Zubeen said.

Singer-Composer Vishal Dadlani also took to twitter praising Zubeen Garg and Kejriwal. Dadlani said Every Indian will eventually see this themselves. My brother @zubeengarg1 is a rare megastar with the standing & courage to say it out loud. Proud of @ArvindKejriwal & #AAP, a story that’s just begun. Bahut aage jaana hai, aur sabko saath le jaana hai. #LageRahoKejriwal

Continue Reading
You might also like
Regional

Police files Dokmoka lynching case chargesheet at Court

National

Delhi’s Air Quality Turns Severe Post Diwali

Sports

Ind vs SA : MS Dhoni unavailable for T20I series

Regional

ASI Caught Red-Handed for taking Bribe

Regional

Nazira Police Station ranked best in Assam

Regional

Jorhat: Alleged drunkard abuses police

Comments
Loading...