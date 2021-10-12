NationalTop Stories

Kerala: 2 Kids Killed After House Collapses due to Heavy Rainfall

By Pratidin Bureau

Two kids were killed after a house collapsed due to heavy rainfall continued to lash many parts of Kerala near Karipur on Tuesday.

Police informed that the deceased were a six-month-old infant and her eight-year-old sister.

The house which collapsed in Mathamkulam near Mundottupadam belonged to the grandfather of the children, they said.

Local sources said a nearby under-construction house collapsed onto victims’ residence due to the rain at around 4.30 am, leading to the tragedy, India Today reported.

The kids were rushed to the Kozhikode medical college hospital but their lives could not be saved.

Heavy downpours have continued to batter Kerala since Monday.

The weather department had on Monday issued a heavy rainfall alert for Tuesday for several parts of the state.

It said that a cyclonic circulation was present over the east-central Arabian Sea and it was likely to persist during the next three days and as result, isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall was very likely in Kerala from October 11 to October 15.

