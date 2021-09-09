HealthNationalTop Stories

Kerala: 61 People Tested Negative for Nipah Virus So Far

By Pratidin Bureau

61 people who had come in close contact with the 12-year-old child who succumbed to Nipah virus have been tested negative, said Kerala Health Minister Veena George on Thursday.

The minister in a press release said that the samples of 15 more persons in the contact list came back negative, taking the total number of people who are in the clear to 61.

She also said more samples would be tested during the day and that at present 64 persons were under observation at the Kozhikode Medical College and their health was stable.

Related News

ULFA-I Expresses Deep Concern Over Nimatighat Ferry Tragedy

Assam Sahitya Sabha’s Life Member Samir Medhi Passes Away

Karnataka CM Orders to Take Precautions to Prevent Nipah…

Ferry Tragedy: Assam CM To Visit Nimatighat Today

As of Wednesday evening the total number of people who tested negative was 46.

ALSO READ: Assam Sahitya Sabha’s Life Member Samir Medhi Passes Away

You might also like
Top Stories

Kerala: IMD Issues Red Alert For Cyclone Burevi

Assam

Japanese Encephalitis Claims One In Guwahati

National

Tokyo Olympics: India Fails To Reach Finals In Men’s Hockey, To Fight For…

Assam

Youth Burnt to Death in Guwahati

Assam

“Arrange a lie-detector test with Naba Doley” : MGVK Bhanu

National

SC rules out NOTA for Rajya Sabha Polls