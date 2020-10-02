Kerala Bans Assembly of More Than 5 Persons

As COVID-19 cases continue to surge in the state of Kerala, the state government has announced a ban on the gathering of more than five persons.

The ban, which has been imposed under Section 144 of the CrPc, will come into effect from Saturday and will remain in effect till the end of the month.

The development will bring all political and social events in the state to a halt. At the same time, the move would also nullify the directive given based on the Unlock 4.0 guidelines allowing up to 100 persons outside containment zones.

District Magistrates were directed to use the relevant provisions and orders under Section 144, CrPC to control the spread of the disease.

On Thursday, the cumulative cases of Covid-19 reported in Kerala crossed two lakh, with 8,135 fresh cases on Thursday. The state has now 72,339 active cases—the third highest number among all states.