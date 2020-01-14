Kerala Becomes 1st State To Challenge CAA in SC

The Kerala government has challenged the new Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) before the Supreme Court, the first state to do so amid nationwide protests against the religion-based citizenship law. The Supreme Court is already hearing over 60 petitions against the law.

Kerala’s Left-led government in its petition calls the CAA a violation of several articles of the constitution including the right to equality and says the law goes against the basic principle of secularism in the constitution.

The Kerala government has also challenged the validity of the Passport (Entry to India) Amendment Rules 2015 and the Foreigners (Amendment) Order 2015, which regularizes the stay of non-Muslim migrants from Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan who had entered India before 2015.