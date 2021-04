Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday.

Vijayan, had taken the first dose of the COVID vaccine last month.

Confirming his infection in a tweet, Vijayan said, “I have been confirmed Covid+ve. Will get treated at the Government Medical college, Kozhikode”.

Vijayan, requested all those who came in contact with him in recent days, to go into self-observation.

As per reports, he is asymptomatic.