Kerala Floods: Kerala Govt To Open Shutters Of Idukki Dam

As the state’s largest reservoir, which accounts for more than 93 per cent of its live storage capacity, is rapidly filling up after heavy rain, the Kerala government will open the shutters of the Idukki dam on Tuesday.



According to the state disaster management authority, on Monday, the toll from rain-related incidents rose to 38 since October 12.



The state government has sounded an alert in downstream areas of the Idukki dam, including suburban areas of Kochi, and begun evacuating families that could be affected by the likely flash floods, reported The Indian Express.



After the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast heavy rain for three days beginning October 20, the Kerala government took thr decision to open the dam.



The Kerala government is also looking to avert a repeat of the devastating flood of 2018 when it delayed a decision to release water from various dams, including the Idukki reservoir — this was cited as one of the reasons for the widespread damage.



Meanwhile, the Navy and NDRF recovered two more bodies from the slush and debris left behind by landslides and flash floods in Idukki district on Monday, stated report.



While Idukki dam will be opened at 11 am, a downstream dam, Idamalayar, will be opened at 6 am.



As per latest updates on Kerala floods, on Tuesday morning, another dam in Pathanamthitta, Pamba, will be opened, leading to rising water levels downstream including Kuttanad.



The opening of all these dams will be staggered to stem the massive downstream flow of the Periyar river and prevent flooding.



