Kerala Govt Declares Bird Flu as State-Specific Disaster

By Pratidin Bureau
The Kerala government on Tuesday declared bird flu a state-specific disaster and issued a high alert considering the potential of the virus to infect humans. The bird flu outbreak was confirmed in certain parts of Kottayam and Alappuzha districts prompting authorities to order the culling of ducks, hens, and other domestic birds in and around a one km radius of the affected areas.

Officials informed that tests have been conducted at the National Institute of High Security Animal Diseases in Bhopal have confirmed the bird flu outbreak.

According to a report of TimesNow, in Alappuzha, the bird flu was reported from four panchayats–Nedumudi, Thakazhy, Pallippad and Karuvatta–in Kuttanad region. In Kottayam district, it was found from a duck farm in Neendoor panchayat, where around 1,700 ducks have died due to the virus infection.

As per officials around 40,000 domestic birds, including 34,000 in Kuttanad region alone, will be culled to check the spread of the H5N8 virus. The Alappuzha District Collector has ordered a ban on the use and trade of meat, eggs and waste of domestic birds, including ducks and chicken in Kuttanad and Karthikappalli Taluks.

Government authorities have said that all required steps have been taken to control the spread of the virus and there was no need for any concern.

