Kerala Govt Relaxes COVID-19 Restrictions

With the fall in numbers of COVID-19 cases in India, the Kerala government modified the guidelines for the ongoing COVID-induced lockdown in the state and allowed govt offices to function with 50 percent capacity.

The service sector was made functional for work from home employees while industrial and manufacturing centres will continue to operate in the state.

Moreover, morning and evening walks were permitted in the new order, which has come two days after the Pinarayi Vijayan govt announced an extension in the ongoing lockdown restrictions till June 9.

In addition to the employees of departments declared as essential, the bare minimum number of employees in other departments required for furnishing answers to the questions in the ongoing Legislative Assembly session, and employees engaged in examination-related duties shall also attend office from June 1.

All Central and State government departments, including PSUs, Corporations, Autonomous Organisations, Commissions, etc may function with up to 50 per cent of staff from June 7 on a rotation basis.

Morning walk from 5 am to 7 am and evening walk from 7 pm to 9 pm will be allowed in public places observing strict physical distancing norms and other COVID-19 protocols.

While shops selling books are allowed, it shall be ensured that stationery shops remain closed.

Only wedding parties with wedding invitations as proof shall be allowed to physically visit textile, jewellery, and footwear shops. Only home delivery is allowed for other purchases.

While industrial establishments and manufacturing centers are permitted, the service sector shall be permitted to function with work-from-home employees only.

Also Read: Assam: 4,348 Fresh COVID Cases, Positivity Rate Dips To 3.90 %