Kerala: IMD Issues Red Alert For Cyclone Burevi

By Pratidin Bureau
Cyclone Burevi is all set to make its landfall on the southern coast of India. In this connection, the Indian Meteorological Department on Wednesday issued a red alert in four districts of Kerala.

As cyclonic storm Burevi approaches the southern coast of India, the Met department on Wednesday issued red alert for December 3 in four districts of Kerala, including Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta and Alappuzha.

The cyclone is expected to cross the south Tamil Nadu coast amidst Pamban and Kanniyakumari between December 3 and December 4 with a wind speed of 70-80 kmph, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a tweet informed that he has spoken to chief ministers K Palaniswami and Pinarayi Vijayan and assured of all possible support from the Centre.

Meanwhile, teams from National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have been sent to Tamil Nadu districts of Kanniyakumari, Tuticorin, Tirunelveli and Madurai.

