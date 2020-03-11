Kerala In a Shutdown Mode with Rising Cases of Covid-19

Kerala has gone into partial shutdown with the total number of people infected with coronavirus that has gone up to 14. Many others have been isolated after showing symptoms of Covid-19.

Following the rising cases of covid-19, the government imposed severe restrictions on public gatherings and all educational institutions have been shut down till March 31 as the state tackles the virus.

The latest to test positive were parents of a three-year-old boy, who recently came back from the coronavirus-hit Italy. They have been kept in an isolation ward of a hospital in Kochi. Health officials said conditions of all infected people are stable and they are responding well to symptomatic treatment. As many as 1500 people are under observation, out of these 259 are admitted to various hospitals.

However, the state is keeping its fingers crossed as two dozen results are expected by Wednesday morning.

Kerala Health Minister KK Shailaja said that they are fighting back with all the available resources and seeks cooperation of the people.

The state is bracing for the arrival of more travellers from abroad as the situation is turning serious in countries like Italy. At least 42 people, who came from Italy, were quarantined in Kochi in the early hours of Wednesday. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had shot off a letter to the Prime Minister seeking his intervention to evacuate 45 Indians, mostly Keralites, stranded in Fiumicino (Rome) airport in Italy. They complained that airport officials told them India is insisting on certificates declaring they are free from viruses.