Kerala Man Sentenced To Life For Joining ISIS

Kerala man who was convicted of intentionally and knowingly joining ISIS was sentenced to life by a Special NIA court on Monday.

Haja Moideen, along with life imprisonment, was also imposed a fine of Rs 2,10,000. He was arrested by the NIA in 2016 following a crackdown in Tamil Nadu with the help of central security agencies and other state police.

The court found him guilty under IPC Sections 120(B) (Criminal Conspiracy), Section 125 (waging war against Asiatic power in alliance with the Government of India) and Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, Section 20 (Punishment for being member of terrorist gang or organisation).

He was also convicted under UAPA Section 38 (Offence relating to membership of a terrorist organisation) and 39 (Offence relating to support given to a terrorist organisation).

According to the chargesheet filed by the National Investigation Agency, Moideen became an ISIS member in April 2015 and later proceeded to Iraq and carried out activities of the terror group.