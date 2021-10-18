Kerala Rains: Two-storey building washed away

A two-storey house in Kerala’s Kottayam district was washed away amid heavy rainfall. In a video, it can be seen how the building, which was empty at the time, collapsed in the river and was washed away. The house was situated at the edge of the river.

#WATCH | Kerala: A house got washed away by strong water currents of a river in Kottayam's Mundakayam yesterday following heavy rainfall. pic.twitter.com/YYBFd9HQSp — ANI (@ANI) October 18, 2021

Kerala has witnessed heavy torrential rainfall which has wreaked havoc in the state. District Collector of Kottayam, PK Jayasree informed that 12 bodies have been recovered in the district. She said, “Presently, the situation is under control. If it rains heavily at night, it’ll create problems. Postmortem is going on. Body of one person who wasn’t on the list also recovered. No other missing persons reported.”

The NDRF, Army, Navy and Air Force have been deployed in rescue operations.

