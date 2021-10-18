NationalTop Stories

Kerala Rains: Two-storey building washed away

By Pratidin Bureau

A two-storey house in Kerala’s Kottayam district was washed away amid heavy rainfall. In a video, it can be seen how the building, which was empty at the time, collapsed in the river and was washed away. The house was situated at the edge of the river.

Kerala has witnessed heavy torrential rainfall which has wreaked havoc in the state. District Collector of Kottayam, PK Jayasree informed that 12 bodies have been recovered in the district. She said, “Presently, the situation is under control. If it rains heavily at night, it’ll create problems. Postmortem is going on. Body of one person who wasn’t on the list also recovered. No other missing persons reported.”

The NDRF, Army, Navy and Air Force have been deployed in rescue operations.

ALSO READ: NF Railway Resumes Services of Short Distance Trains

