Kerala Reported 13 Cases of Norovirus

After COVID-19, Kerala is now under the grip of Norovirus as 13 cases have been reported in Wayanad district on Friday. The state government said that the people need to be more vigilant about the very contagious virus that causes vomiting and diarrhea.

The rare Norovirus infection was reported in some 13 students of a veterinary college in Pookode near Vythiri in Wayanad district in Kerala two weeks ago.

Though things have been brought under control and no further spread is reported, health authorities said they are preparing a data bank of the students of the veterinary science college besides holding an awareness class as part of preventive measures, reported India Today.

According to the veterinary college authorities, the infection was first found in students living in hostels outside the campus. Soon after, the health authorities collected samples and sent them to NIV in Alappuzha for testing.

Kerala health minister Veena George chaired a meeting of the health officials and took stock of the situation in Wayanad.

According to a health department release, the minister directed the officials to intensify activities to prevent the spread of the virus.

Currently there is no cause for concern but everyone should be vigilant, the release said.

Officials said preventive activities including super chlorination are underway.

Drinking water sources need to be hygienic and with proper prevention and treatment, the disease can be cured quickly.

Everyone should be aware of the disease and its means of prevention, they said.

