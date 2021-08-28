Kerala’s COVID-19 Situation Remains Grim, 33K Cases Reported

The COVID-19 situation in Kerala remained grim as it recorded around 33,000 cases alone on Friday among the new cases detected in India. The daily Covid-19 cases remained in an upward trajectory as India reported more than 45,000 fresh cases of coronavirus in the last 24 hours, confirmed the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Saturday.

In its latest Covid bulletin, the Health Ministry said as many as 46,759 new cases and 509 deaths were reported across the country, taking the case tally past 3.26 crore and death toll to 4.37 lakh.

Also, 31,374 people recovered from the deadly disease, taking the total number of recovered cases in India to 3.18 crore. The ministry also confirmed that there are more than 3.59 lakh active cases of COVID-19 in the country.

Meanwhile, India achieved a new milestone yesterday as it vaccinated more than 1 crore people against Covid in a single day. The total number of vaccinated individuals in the country currently stands at 62.29 crore.

In more alarming news, the Covid situation continued to deteriorate in Kerala which has been reporting more than 75 per cent of the country’s total new cases alone. Out of the 46,759 new cases and 509 deaths, Kerala reported 32,801 cases and 179 deaths in the last 24 hours.

ALSO READ: JNU Entrance Exam Application Deadline Extended To August 31