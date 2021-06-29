Keshab Mahanta Directs To Intensify COVID Testing In Containment Zones

In a bid to further curb the spread of COVID-19, Assam Health Minister Keshab Mahanta has directed authorities to intensify the testing process in containment zones across the state.

He further asked to “amplify the inoculation process and beef up measures in all aspects to contain the virus spread.

This was stated during a meeting at DC office in Nagaon district on Monday, which was attended by Nagaon DC and SP, directorate of health services (DHS), ED of National Health Mission (NHM), Deputy Secretary of health and family welfare, health officials and other top officials.

“After a thorough analysis of the #Covid19 situation in #Nagaon district, in a meeting today, directed to intensify Testing esply in Containment Zones, amplify Inoculation process & beef up measures in all aspects to contain the virus spread,” he said in a tweet.

On Monday, Assam reported 2,689 cases of COVID-19 and 42 deaths. The active tally in the state stood at 25,043.

In the last 10 days, Nagaon alone recorded 1,442 COVID-19 cases.