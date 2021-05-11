Keshab Mahanta Refutes Lockdown Rumours In Assam

By Pratidin Bureau
Ahead of the first cabinet meeting of the newly formed Assam government, freshly inducted health minister of Assam, Keshab Mahanta, said a lockdown will not be imposed in the state but strict restrictions will be enforced.

Addressing the media in Guwahati, Mahanta said, “The state government will take stern steps in view of the rapid increases in cases of coronavirus but there will be no lockdown in the state”.

Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma, the 15th chief minister of the state, along with 13 ministers took oath on Monday.

As of Monday evening, National Health Mission data showed the state has active cases of 37,500 and 1,753 deaths.

