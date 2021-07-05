Keshav Mahanta Visits GMCH To Review The Covid Situation

By Pratidin Bureau
Keshav Mahanta at GMCH

Assam Health Minister Keshav Mahanta visited the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital today to review the covid situation on Monday.

The Minister said, “Golaghat, Lakhimpur, Jorhat has the highest Covid positive cases at present. New SOP will be released by evening.”

He also informed that the Chief Minster will inaugurate the ‘parking hospital’ of GMCH on Wednesday at 3 pm.

He said that the hospital will facilitate both Covid and dialysis patients.

300 beds have been made ready for the children in GMCH at present, said Keshav Mahanta.

“The hospital has reported 10 deaths of children aging 14 years due to Covid so far and there are children who are still under treatment,” he added.

The minister also said that the Health Department is ready to fight Japanese Encephalitis.

The state has reported two deaths due to Japanese Encephalitis so far.

