Kevin Pietersen shoots documentary on KNP rhinos

Former England Cricketer Kevin Pietersen on Wednesday took part in the shooting of a documentary on the world-famous one-horned rhinoceros of the Kaziranga National Park (KNP). He was accompanied by a team of professional video filmmakers from Australia.

He also had traditional Assamese cuisine at lunch. Taking to Instagram, Pietersen wrote, “Had the most tasteful lunch in a little village made by these special chefs today. The more I travel in India, the more I fall in LOVE!”

It may be mentioned here that he met Assam Forests and Environment Minister Parimal Suklabaidiya on Tuesday regarding the documentary. Pietersen has also expressed his willingness to take part in the opening ceremony of Kaziranga Utsav on March 11 at Kohra in Kaziranga. Pietersen also congratulated Suklabaidya for bringing down the figures of rhino poaching across the state to zero in recent times.