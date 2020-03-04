Kevin Pietersen shoots documentary on KNP rhinos

RegionalEntertainmentTop Stories
By Pratidin Bureau
Kevin Pietersen shoots documentary on KNP rhinos
199

Former England Cricketer Kevin Pietersen on Wednesday took part in the shooting of a documentary on the world-famous one-horned rhinoceros of the Kaziranga National Park (KNP). He was accompanied by a team of professional video filmmakers from Australia.

He also had traditional Assamese cuisine at lunch. Taking to Instagram, Pietersen wrote, “Had the most tasteful lunch in a little village made by these special chefs today. The more I travel in India, the more I fall in LOVE!”

It may be mentioned here that he met Assam Forests and Environment Minister Parimal Suklabaidiya on Tuesday regarding the documentary. Pietersen has also expressed his willingness to take part in the opening ceremony of Kaziranga Utsav on March 11 at Kohra in Kaziranga. Pietersen also congratulated Suklabaidya for bringing down the figures of rhino poaching across the state to zero in recent times.

Continue Reading
You might also like
Regional

Cable operators urge TRAI to revise recent tariff order

National

Naseeruddin Shah, Mira Nair, 300 other issue open letter against CAA-NRC

National

AFSPA set to be withdrawn from Assam

Regional

Guwahati Police bars Pravin Togadia from public events in city

Regional

Assam: 2 Dead in Separate Road Accidents

Regional

Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to visit Nagaland tomorrow

Comments
Loading...