Kevin Pietersen to shoot a film on KAZIRANGA

Former England cricketer Kevin Pietersen is coming to India next week to shoot a film – ‘A KAZIRANGA Story’. According to reports, Pietersen is set to visit Kaziranga National Park to shoot a documentary film on Rhinoceros.

I’m coming to India next week to film, A KAZIRANGA Story.



A week of learning the script starts! #IncredibleIndia pic.twitter.com/TfZgmPZwEJ — Kevin Pietersen🦏 (@KP24) February 24, 2020

Kevin Pietersen has been a passionate advocate of this serious environmental issue and has dedicated his public image and global identity to this issue to support the wellbeing of these beautiful animals, a significant contributor to tourism in both countries.

The strategy is to create and link the activity of cricket and KP for the business development of the brand and its range of products to support a cause related campaign with proceeds of KP’s efforts and sales of the product to be channeled to identified wildlife charities supporting this cause.