Key Decisions Taken In Assam Cabinet Today

Several key decisions were taken in the Cabinet meeting chaired by Assam chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal held on Thursday at the administrative staff college in Khanapara, Guwahati.

Minister of Transport, Industry & Commerce Chandra Mohan Patowary addressed the media soon after.

The Assam Council of Ministers (CoM) observed two minutes silence praying for the eternal peace of the departed soul of noted Assamese singer Archana Mahanta.

Key Highlights: