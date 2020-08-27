Key Decisions Taken In Assam Cabinet Today

Several key decisions were taken in the Cabinet meeting chaired by Assam chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal held on Thursday at the administrative staff college in Khanapara, Guwahati.
Minister of Transport, Industry & Commerce Chandra Mohan Patowary addressed the media soon after.
The Assam Council of Ministers (CoM) observed two minutes silence praying for the eternal peace of the departed soul of noted Assamese singer Archana Mahanta.
Key Highlights:
- Assam Heritage Protection and Preservation bill has been passed.
- Candidates under the age of 40 are eligible for Grade 3 and Grade 4 jobs. OBC candidates are eligible till 43 years of age while SC/ST candidates are eligible till 45 years of age.
- NABARD today has approved a loan of Rs 116 Crores for Dhansiri Irrigation Project.
- People earning less than 2 lakh per annum will be eligible for a payment of Rs 830 monthly under Arunodoi Scheme.
- Setup of ‘Assam Skill University’ at a cost of Rs 900 crore in Mangaldai.
- An amount of Rs 50 lakh will be given to the families of journalists, home guards, and contractual workers in case they die of Covid-19.
- Rabha Autonomous Council and Tiwa Autonomous Council will soon be withdrawn from the capital region.
- Mising Autonomous Council is exempted.
- Ministry of Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSME) has revised its law. People will be required to show land permission from now on.