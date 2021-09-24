Key Decisions Taken In Assam Cabinet Today | Full Details
The Assam Cabinet held a cabinet meeting on Friday where several key decisions regarding Mission Basundhara, amendment of excise rules, Adarsh Vidyalayas, state civilian awards, ex gratia for martyrs, seed certification relaxation, employment in Agriculture department, APDCL project, among others were taken.
The meeting was chaired by Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma.
Key decisions –
Go ahead to Mission Basundhara
Nine services under Mission Basundhara Portal
- Mutation by right of inheritance
- Mutation after deed registration
- Partition for undisputed cases
- AP to PP conversion
- Reclassification of land
- Striking names of persons who are no longer in possession
- Allotment certificates to PP
- Legacy Data updation
- Mobile number update of pattadar
(Estimated total cost – Rs 20984 crore)
- Rule 126 (levying mutation fees) and 174 (levying mutation fees) under ALRR 1886 to be relaxed during implementation of Mission.
- No premium for annual patta (AP) to periodic patta (PP) in rural areas.
- New legislation to be brought in next Assembly session for assured land parcels.
- Survey architecture to be totally revamped.
- All Circles to have Assistant Director Survey and Survey teams.
- 2,500 Mandal posts to be created and vacant posts to be filled expeditiously.
Lokapriya Award
- Lokapriya Gopinath Bordoloi Award for National Integration and National Contribution to be given by Hon’ble Vice President of India during his proposed visit to Assam on October 3, 2021
- Prize amount of the biennial award increased from Rs 2 lakh to Rs 5 lakh.
Award Nomenclature
Names of highest state civilian awards to be changed as follows:
- Assam Ratna to Asom Baibhav
- Assam Vibhushan to Asom Saurav
- Assam Bhusan and Assam Shree to Asom Gaurav
Adarsh Vidyalaya
- Adarsh Vidyalaya Sangathan to be created under chairmanship of Chief Minister with Minister of Education as its vice-chairman.
- 21 Adarsh Vidyalayas to be added to current 25 and more schools to be brought under Sangathan’s ambit in the coming years.
- One Adarsh Vidyalaya to be established in each assembly constituency.
Manpower Boost in Agriculture
- Program Officers, Account Officers and Media Experts to be employed to assist District Agricultural Officers in implementing schemes of Agriculture and Horticulture departments at district level.
Amended Assam Excise Rules
Electronic devices
- Electronic devices to be installed to minimise leakage of Govt revenue at manufacturing and distilling levels.
Tackling Smuggling
- Transit Pass system will be introduced to stop smuggling of liquor.
Retail sale
- Retail sale limit for IMFL and Country Liquor increased from 9 bulk litre (BL) to 18 BL and that of rectified.
Checking Sulai
- License fee and excise duty of Country Spirit relaxed in order to discourage consumption of Sulai.
- Application fee, license fee and security deposit for Country Spirit reduced by half.
- Excise duty on Country Spirit lowered from 70% to 60% of assessed value
Rs 3284-cr APDCL project to tackle low voltage problem
- 2,674 new high voltage transformers to be installed.
- Around 7,000 km new 33kv and 11kv lines to be constructed.
- 196 new 33kv substations will be constructed.
- 1.80 lakh new prepaid smart meters will be installed.
Ex Gratia for Martyrs
- Extension of ex gratia from Rs 20 lakh to Rs 50 lakh to the next of kin of Army/CAPF personnel martyred in line of duty during counter-insurgency operation, anti-left wing extremism operation, disaster management, fight against State’s enemy, etc., within and outside Assam.
- Under similar circumstances, same assistance of Rs 50 lakh to be extended in case of police personnel, Home Guards and VDP volunteers.
Seeds of Success
- Seed Certification fee for seed growers to be waived for 3 years.
- All the contingency cost to be borne by Govt of Assam as Grant-in-Aid to ASOCA.