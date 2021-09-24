Key Decisions Taken In Assam Cabinet Today | Full Details

The Assam Cabinet held a cabinet meeting on Friday where several key decisions regarding Mission Basundhara, amendment of excise rules, Adarsh Vidyalayas, state civilian awards, ex gratia for martyrs, seed certification relaxation, employment in Agriculture department, APDCL project, among others were taken.

The meeting was chaired by Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Key decisions –

Go ahead to Mission Basundhara

Nine services under Mission Basundhara Portal

Mutation by right of inheritance

Mutation after deed registration

Partition for undisputed cases

AP to PP conversion

Reclassification of land

Striking names of persons who are no longer in possession

Allotment certificates to PP

Legacy Data updation

Mobile number update of pattadar

(Estimated total cost – Rs 20984 crore)

Rule 126 (levying mutation fees) and 174 (levying mutation fees) under ALRR 1886 to be relaxed during implementation of Mission.

No premium for annual patta (AP) to periodic patta (PP) in rural areas.

New legislation to be brought in next Assembly session for assured land parcels.

Survey architecture to be totally revamped.

All Circles to have Assistant Director Survey and Survey teams.

2,500 Mandal posts to be created and vacant posts to be filled expeditiously.

Lokapriya Award

Lokapriya Gopinath Bordoloi Award for National Integration and National Contribution to be given by Hon’ble Vice President of India during his proposed visit to Assam on October 3, 2021

Prize amount of the biennial award increased from Rs 2 lakh to Rs 5 lakh.

Award Nomenclature

Names of highest state civilian awards to be changed as follows:

Assam Ratna to Asom Baibhav

Assam Vibhushan to Asom Saurav

Assam Bhusan and Assam Shree to Asom Gaurav

Adarsh Vidyalaya

Adarsh Vidyalaya Sangathan to be created under chairmanship of Chief Minister with Minister of Education as its vice-chairman.

21 Adarsh Vidyalayas to be added to current 25 and more schools to be brought under Sangathan’s ambit in the coming years.

One Adarsh Vidyalaya to be established in each assembly constituency.

Manpower Boost in Agriculture

Program Officers, Account Officers and Media Experts to be employed to assist District Agricultural Officers in implementing schemes of Agriculture and Horticulture departments at district level.

Amended Assam Excise Rules

Electronic devices

Electronic devices to be installed to minimise leakage of Govt revenue at manufacturing and distilling levels.

Tackling Smuggling

Transit Pass system will be introduced to stop smuggling of liquor.

Retail sale

Retail sale limit for IMFL and Country Liquor increased from 9 bulk litre (BL) to 18 BL and that of rectified.

Checking Sulai

License fee and excise duty of Country Spirit relaxed in order to discourage consumption of Sulai.

Application fee, license fee and security deposit for Country Spirit reduced by half.

Excise duty on Country Spirit lowered from 70% to 60% of assessed value

Rs 3284-cr APDCL project to tackle low voltage problem

2,674 new high voltage transformers to be installed.

Around 7,000 km new 33kv and 11kv lines to be constructed.

196 new 33kv substations will be constructed.

1.80 lakh new prepaid smart meters will be installed.

Ex Gratia for Martyrs

Extension of ex gratia from Rs 20 lakh to Rs 50 lakh to the next of kin of Army/CAPF personnel martyred in line of duty during counter-insurgency operation, anti-left wing extremism operation, disaster management, fight against State’s enemy, etc., within and outside Assam.

Under similar circumstances, same assistance of Rs 50 lakh to be extended in case of police personnel, Home Guards and VDP volunteers.

Seeds of Success