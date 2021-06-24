Key Decisions Taken In Assam Cabinet Today | Highlights

The Assam Cabinet on Thursday held the sixth cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma.
The key decisions taken in the cabinet meeting are:
- Regarding the acquisition of private land by oil companies like OIL, ONGC, etc., the Cabinet decided that oil companies will have to pay a minimum of Rs. 12 lakh per bigha for land acquisitioned within a 10 km radius of the town. Similarly, land acquisitioned outside 10 km radius of the town, oil companies will have to pay a minimum of Rs. 10 lakh per bigha.
- As part of administrative reform, the Cabinet empowered the Deputy Commissioners to allot land for government institutions at rural areas on the basis of recommendations of Land Acquisition Committees. Accordingly, from now onwards no file on such matters is required to be sent by the Deputy Commissioners to the Revenue Department.
- Regarding payment of compensation to the families of the victims of man-elephant conflict, the PCCF cum HOFF is empowered to make a decision as per the recommendation of the Divisional Forest Officer. Accordingly, from now onwards no file on such matters is required to be sent by the PCCF to the Forest & Environment Department.
- The Cabinet approved the incentives earlier announced for waiving micro-finance loan.
- The Cabinet decided to appoint Home Guard Borsing Bey who refused a huge bribe amount from drug dealers and helped recover drugs valued at Rs. 12 crores as Constable in Assam Police.