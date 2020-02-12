Key Decisions Taken in Assam Cabinet Today

The Assam Cabinet on Wednesday took key decisions in a cabinet meeting held today at Janata Bhawan. Some important decisions have been taken in the meeting today especially for the tea garden workers and farmers, said Minister Chandra Mohan Patowary.
Here are the key decisions taken in the Cabinet meeting:
- The government has decided to introduce pay scale for the contractual employees of the Social Welfare department
- The students of tea garden who passed Higher Secondary will be provided a one-time financial grant of Rs. 10,000.
- The unemployed youths of the tea garden will be provided with a subsidy of Rs. 25,000
- The state government will also provide concrete house to the employees of ATDC tea garden
- The solar kit will be provided to the people against every PMY house and against each solar kit, Rs. 20,000 will be provided
- The government will also provide 7 bighas of land which was earlier 3 bighas to the landless farmers