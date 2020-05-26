Key Decisions taken in Assam Council of Ministers meet

The Assam Council of Ministers (CoM) has stressed on strict quarantine for people coming from outside the state to Assam.

A decision was also taken to disburse Rs. 2000 each to all the 3.61 lakh people of Assam stranded outside under Assam Care’ every month from April to June, 2020.

To encourage youth in agriculture, the CoM has approved the allocation of 1176 bighas of land to the Bharali Pariya Kanyaka Bahumukhi Paam led by MLA Padma Hazarika.

To support the folk artistes/Lok Silpis of Assam in these testing times, the CoM has decided to provide ₹ 2000/month to each folk artiste for 3 months (April, May, June).

The CoM comprehensively discussed the flood situation in the state and directed DCs to take all necessary steps to repair embankments and stock essential food items for the flood-affected people.

The CoM has also directed the district-wise #COVID19 in-charge Ministers to take further charge of floods, erosion, and thunderstorm damage in their respective districts.