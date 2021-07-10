Key Takeaways From Assam CM Sarma’s Press Meet

On completion of 60 days of assuming charge as the 15th Chief Minister of Assam, Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma said a special cabinet meeting was held on Saturday, followed by a presser where the chief minister gave an overview of all the work undertaken by his government.

Major reformations have been taken in terms of financial and administrative reforms.

The key decisions informed by the Chief Minister during the presser are:

Important decisions were taken in regards to financial and administrative reforms, wherein every scheme within Rs 2 crore’s approval will be decided by a departmental committee. The committee will be head by a department commission.

For the approval of any scheme between Rs 2-5 crores, a standing finance committee will be constituted that will decide the project or scheme’s fate every Friday. The committee will be head by the chief minister

For the approval and sanction of funds for any scheme or project above Rs 5 crores to 100 crores, a special financial standing committee will be chaired by the finance minister and a commissioner of the respective departments will be a member secretary.

The approval and sanction of funds for any scheme or project above 100 crores will be decided by the State Cabinet and will be presented by the respective departments.

For post-fill up for different departments can be executed by the commissioner, however, for the creation of a post across any department will be decided by the finance department.

For clearance of salaries, respective departments will do the needful, the clearance will no longer be taken by the Staff Inspection Unit of the Finance Department.

Moreover, Assam Chief Minister on Saturday announced that the government has decided to constitute an independent department called, “Department for Indigenous Faith and Culture”.

The Chief Minister said that in order to preserve and promote the traditions and heritage of the different indigenous communities the decision was taken to form the department.

He further said the government has a responsibility to empower and uplift these communities as many struggle to have a dignified livelihood.

In this connection, the cabinet has also requested the finance minister for the allocation of a substantial budget