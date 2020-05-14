Key takeaways from FM Nirmala Sitharaman’s Speech today

In a relief to migrant workers, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced the launch of the National Portability Cards (One Nation One Ration Card) which can be used in any ration shop in any part of the country as migrants move from state to state.

Besides, the FM said the government will give 5 kg/person of wheat or rice and 1 kg/family of channa for non-PDS card holders for two months which is going to cost the national exchequer Rs 3,500 crore.

Kisan Credit Card

Rs 2 lakh crore concessional credit will be extended to 2.5 crore farmers who don’t have the card.

Fisherman and animal husbandry workers to also be included.

‘On tap’ based funding

Additional Rs 30,000 crore to be released via NABARD for Rabi-related work and preperatory work for Kharif.

Employment creation under CAMPA

Proposals worth Rs 6,000 crore have been received by Centre

Focused on employment for adivasis and tribals

For forestry related work

Affordable Housing

Credit link subsidy scheme extended up to March, 2021

For the lowest strata of middle-income groups (income of up to 6-18 lakh/annum)

This will construction services and demand for building materials

3.3 lakh families have benefited till now

2.5 lakh more can now avail the benefits

One nation, one ration card

For street vendors

Special credit facility of Rs 5,000 crores for 50 lakh vendors

To be launched within a month

Initial working capital of up to Rs 10,000

Shishu loan within mudra

Interest subvention support of 2% extended to all shishu loan holders (loans up to Rs 50,000)

Affordable rent for urban poor

Govt to launch, under PM Awas Yojana, a rental housing scheme

Incentivising manufacturing units to build on their private compounds

Use empty government land to build more housing

PPP mode through concessionaire arrangement

Now card-holders can be used in any ration shop in any part of the country

63 crore beneficiaries in 23 states will get covered by August

100% coverage by March 2021

Free food grains for migrants for next 2 months

This will benefit 8 crore migrants; Central govt to spend Rs 3,500 crore on this

For non-ration card holders, free 5kgs per family of wheat/rice and 1 kg chana

State governments to be in charge of this initiative

MGNREGA lifeline for returning migrants

Reforms in the pipeline

Labour Codes and workers’ welfare

Universal right to minimum wages

Removing regional disparity in minimum wage, and introducing National floor wage

Benefits for interstate migrant workers

Portability of welfare benefits for migrant workers

Mandatory ESIC coverage for employees of hazardous industries

Social security schemes for gig and platform workers

Re-skilling of retrenched workers

Social security for un-organised sector

Opening all work for women

For migrants

Providing funds for the rural poor

12,000 self-help groups have produced 3 crore masks during Covid period

For urban poor, including migrants

Rs 11,000 crores by the Centre sent to states to to set up shelter for migrants and provide food and water

7200 new SHGs have been formed for the urban poor since March 15

Booster dose for the rural economy

In the Covid period

63 lakh loans of Rs 86,600 crore approved in agriculture between 1 March and 30 April, 2020.

Refinancing of Rs 29,500 crore provided by NABARD to coeperative banks and regional rural banks in March 2020.

Support of Rs 4,200 crore provided under rural infrastructure development fund to states during March 2020 for ruralinfra.

Working capital limit of Rs 6,700 crore sanctioned for procurement of agriculture produce to state govt entities since March, 2020

Credit for farmers