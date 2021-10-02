Khadi National Flag Weighing 1000kg Unveiled In Leh

World’s largest Khadi national flag was unveiled today in Leh, Ladakh on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti. The 225 feet long and 150 feet wide Khadi flag has been prepared by the 57 Engineer Regiment of the Indian Army, according to Doordarshan.

The flag was inaugurated by Ladakh Lieutenant Governor RK Mathur today morning. It reportedly weighs around 1000kg.

“It is a moment of great pride for Flag of India that on Gandhi ji’s Jayanti, the world’s largest Khadi Tiranga is unveiled in Leh, Ladakh. I salute this gesture which commemorates Bapu’s memory, promotes Indian artisans and also honours the nation. Jai Hind, Jai Bharat!”, tweeted Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya.

The flag has been made by the Khadi and Village Industry Commission (KVIC) and was unfurled by the army in Leh.

Manoj Mukund Naravane, the Army Chief General, was also present along with other army officials during the inauguration.

Indian Air Force helicopters were seen flying over the site in a video shared by ANI.

The inauguration ceremony coincided with the 152nd birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi. Several leaders took to twitter to share the unfurling of the largest tricolour.

