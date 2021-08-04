Kharupetia ADO Jyotirekha Das Arrested for Taking Bribe from Farmers

Kharupetia Agriculture Development Officer (ADO) Jyotirekha Das has been arrested for allegedly taking bribe. She was arrested after being caught red-handed while taking a bribe during an operation launched by Mangaldoi Anti-Corruption Branch.

The ADO was taking the bribe of Rs. 15,000 from the farmers for issuing certificate for selling paddy during the time when the entire state along with the rest of the country was busy watching Lovlina Borgohain’s semi-final bout.

