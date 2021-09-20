Khaspur In Silchar To Be A Popular Tourist Destination: CM Sarma

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday announced that Khaspur will be made a popular tourist destination and will be built in the model of Kalakshetra.

The Chief Minister made the announcement on Monday while addressing the media in a press conference in Silchar.

CM Sarma has also announced several schemes for the development of Cachar as well as Rs 10 crore for the historic Bhuvan Tirtha Vikas.

He further added that the government is planning to make Khaspur a tourist destination in a model like the Kalakshetra and have taken various development plans for the same.

CM Sarma while addressing the media also said that the government will be taking up several schemes for the development of the Silchar Medical College and Hospital.

The work on construction of new 500 bedded hospitals will also be completed in two years and the SMCH Cancer hospital will be completed in 2022.

CM Sarma also talked about the government’s plan to set up all offices under deputy commissioner in the same place. He also added that an amount of Rs. 50 crore has been sanctioned for this purpose.

Instructions have also been given to the deputy commissioner of Cachar to manage land within 10 days. The government is planning to merge the Avarta Bhawan with the Deputy Commissioner’s office.

Further, it has been planned to shift the Silchar Central Jail to Lakshmipur for which the CM have instructed the district administration to fix land for the same in Lakshmipur area.

As per statements made by the Chief Minister of Assam, the government is aiming at to find free space and area in Silchar.

Earlier, the CM has also announced the construction of Mini Secretariat office in Barak for which Rs. 116 crore rupees has been sanctioned.

The work for the Mini Secretariat will start at a faster pace after Durga puja next month. Work for the mini secretariat will be completed in 2 years, said CM Sarma.

Further, CM Sarma also announced to extend the route from Silchar to the Silchar Medical College and Hospital.