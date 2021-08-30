“Khela Hobe In Assam, Tripura, Delhi In 2024”: Mamata Banerjee

By Pratidin Bureau on August 30, 2021

Referring to 2024 Lok Sabha elections, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said that “Khela has happened in West Bengal, and now Khela will happen in Assam, Tripura and Delhi in 2024.”

She also said that a meeting of all chief ministers will be convened to discuss a federal structure, urging them to collaborate.

Banerjee made the remark while addressing the youths on the occasion of the TMC’s students’ wing – Trinamool Chatra Parishad (TMCP) – foundation day on Saturday.

The TMC chief also said that the BJP have only two jobs – “fire bullets” and “hurl abuses”.

She also slammed the saffron party saying that when the BJP is unable to compete with TMC in politics, they use agencies like the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Enforcement Directorate (ED).

