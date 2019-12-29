Khelo India 2020: Spice Jet joins hands with SAI as airline partner

In a first of its kind partnership, for providing sportsperson an experience at par with international standards, Spice Jet, the country’s premier airline, has joined hands with Sports Authority of India (SAI) as the airline partner for the third edition of 2020 Khelo India Youth Games, scheduled to be held in Guwahati from January 10-22, 2020.

Spice Jet will run eight dedicated flights two pairs of return flights each between Delhi-Guwahati and Kolkata-Guwahati sectors on January 8, 14 and 15. These flights will operate on a no-profit basis and SAI will only bear the cost of fuel land taxes.

“Better experience for athletes is our goal. We aim to provide quality experience right from the sporting facilities to the basic amenities at Khelo India and this partnership with Spice Jet is a firm step in that direction. Such initiative has not been done in the past and it will create aspiration values for these budding talents. We are extremely happy that Spice Jet has come forward to provide a smooth travel experience for sportsperson coming for the games,” said Sandip Pradhan, Director General SAI.

Ajay Singh, Chairman, and Managing Director, Spice Jet said, “Enhancing the regional connectivity, especially between North-East and other parts of India & provide world-class air facilities to the sector has always been the key focus for Spice Jet. With Khelo India games coming to Guwahati, it’s a huge opportunity for the State to showcase their potential and we wish every participant great games and fantastic flying experience.”

Spice Jet will ensure a hassle-free journey for the players, participants, officials, and delegates during the event which is being hosted in Guwahati for the first time. These dedicated flights will also have facilities in terms of flexibility of baggage allowance (as players require more baggage allowance), cancellation or replacement of last-minute passenger and provision of meals during the travel under this tie-up.