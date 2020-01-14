Khelo India: Akshay Boro Wins Bronze in 200m

Assam received another medal in Khelo India Youth Games after Akshay Boro won a bronze medal in the 200 meters run under-17 category.

Boro who hails from Chaygaon is a student of HS first year.

On the other hand, the girls’ hockey team has shown outstanding performance serially and today the team defeated Chandigarh by 6-0 goal in the U-17 category.

The team will play against Haryana on Thursday and if Assam could defeat Haryana then it will enter the semi-final.

With Boro’s medal, Assam grabbed the 14th position with 17 medals in total- 3 Gold, 7 Silver, and 7 Bronze.

Secretary of Assam Olympic Association, Lakhya Konwar said that the association is happy with the performance of the players of Assam in the Khelo India Youth Games. As determined earlier regarding the medal tally of Assam, we hope that it will be in the 5th position, said Konwar.

He also informed that the games which have the possibility to win medals will start from Wednesday. The games are swimming, badminton, boxing, lawn ball etc.