Khelo India: Ankusita Bodo Wins Gold in U21 Boxing

Assam bags another madels in the Khelo India Youth Games on the last day as Ankusita Bodo won gold and Priyanka won Silver medal in boxing U-21 category.

After winning silver by Priyanka, the allegation has been made against the judge of being in the favoritism of the player.

It has also been alleged that the trainer and the player have not moved off from the boxing ring.

The third edition of the Khelo India Youth Games will conclude today evening with a gala closing ceremony at Sarusajai Stadium.

The final matches of boxing, football, and tennis will be held today and the events of swimming and weightlifting will also take place today.

In medal tally, Maharashtra continues on top with 234 medals including 74 gold medals. Haryana is on the second spot with 57 golds while Delhi is on the third spot with 35 gold medals.

Assam is in the 6th position of the medal tally with 20 Gold, 19 Silver and 26 Bronze medal till January 21.