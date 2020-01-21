Khelo India : Assam bags 7 gold in newly introduced lawn bowls

Khelo India youth games 2020 host Assam wrapped up the lawn bowls campaign with 7 gold medals out of 10 that were at stake.

In swimming, Shivangi Sarma of Assam won gold in 50-meter freestyle today taking her gold tally to 5.

Maharashtra girl Kenisha Gupta has also bagged a total of 5 gold medals in swimming so far. Mizoram won the boys under 17 football gold by defeating Assam.

Assam’s new swimming sensation Shivangi won 5 gold in individual and 2 silver medals in team events. Shivangi said it was a great feeling to achieve such a feat in front of the home crowd.

In boys under 21 category, Maharashtra’s Mihir Ambre won gold and Karnataka’s Srihari Nataraj got silver in 50-meter freestyle. In Lawn Bowls, Assam players won gold in mixed triples and mixed pairs. Adinita Kakati who clinched gold in mixed triples, thanked the coaches for their success.

Haryana boxers won maximum gold medals followed by Maharashtra. In Badminton, under 21 categories, Gujrat girl Tasnim Irfan and Amit Rathod of Madhya Pradesh clinched the gold medals.