Khelo India: Assam shine in Lawn Bowl

By Pratidin Bureau
Assam Lawn Bowl team has made Assam proud on the day of Bihu. The team has won three gold medals and one bronze medal on the 6th day of the 3rd Khelo India Youth Games on Wednesday in Guwahati.

Surajit Burhagohain won the gold in the Under-17 boy’s singles event. On the other hand, Assam also won gold in girls’ triple and boys’ four categories. Adinita Kakati who clinched Gold in girls triple for Assam expressed happiness after winning the title. Also, Jinu and Karina won a bronze in the Under-21 Girls’ doubles event.

Till now Assam have won 23 medals, include 6 gold, 7 silver and 10 bronze medals.

